Karnataka government not raising fuel, LPG prices to fill its coffers: Suresh Kumar

Chamarajanagar: Minister for primary and secondary education, Suresh Kumar said that the intention of the government is not to raise the fuel and LPG prices to fill its coffers. He said that nobody speaks when the prices of fuel and coming gas go down. "The Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the price would come down," he said.



Reacting to Umesh Katti's statement on the cancellation of BPL cards for those possessing television, fridge and vehicles, Kumar said it was important to understand the basis of the statement.

"I will speak with him. Television is common even in the poor families. It's common to have television sets in one's home. Even the child from the poorest family watches DD Chandana channel to attend classes and learn," Kumar said. Katti said that there are parameters for possessing a BPL card which include that they should not have more than five acres of land, motorcycle, TV or fridge. He said that those Rs 1.20 lakh annually should not use BPL cards and has to return it before March 31.