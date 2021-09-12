Karnataka Government revises landing, parking fee for aircraft in Jakkur school

Bengaluru: The State government has revised the landing and parking fee of the scheduled and non-scheduled aircraft operators and helicopters at the Government Flying Training School at Jakkur in the city.

A meeting was held on July 15, under the chairmanship of the minister on revision of charges taking into consideration different departments' cost, and the prices.

According to a government order issued on September 8, the landing charge for non-scheduled operators will be Rs 5,000 and for scheduled operators Rs 1,000.

The parking charge for helicopters will be Rs 100 per hour up to 24 hours and Rs 200 per hour thereafter.

Whereas, the parking charge for helicopters from eighth day till 15th day will be Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 from 15th day to 30th day, the government order said.

The landing charge for micro light aircraft will be Rs 400 whereas the parking charge will be Rs 20 per hour.