Karnataka: Government school teacher builds tree house to avail mobile network

Madikeri: This tiny district Kodagu is hilly region with lush green forest. The rural areas of district has been facing mobile network issues always. The network problem peaks during three-month rainy season as many villages have no power for weeks during heavy wind and rains.



A government schoolteacher in Mullur village in Somwarpet taluk constructed a tree house at his home to teach students online. Teacher CS Sathish of Mullur government primary school thus evolved a new method to avail network.

Speaking to The Hans India on Monday he said that he could not get a network as his house was situated at low level. He planned to construct a tree house above 20 feet to teach

students online. He said now network is available fine, students are also listening. He said he installed three black boards, recorder and other equipment.

Block education officer H K Pandu lauded efforts of teacher Satish for spending money from pocket to teach students. Sathish's novel idea has reached to State Education Commissioner who also admired his skills. Now a days, teachers are availing leave for weeks saying poor mobile network, but enthusiasist Satish's efforts to instil students were commended by villagers.