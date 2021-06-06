Karnataka Government to cap cost of black fungus treatment in private hospitals

Bengaluru: Government will soon cap the price of treatment of black fungus in government hospitals, said Health and Medical Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar.



Speaking to media persons after visiting the CV Raman General Hospital and Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday, Sudhakar said there is no shortage of medicine for treatment of black fungus in the state. "The Centre has allocated more than 1000 vials. Black fungus patients get free treatment in all government hospitals. We are also thinking of capping the price of treatment in private hospitals." According to reports,100 ICU beds are being set up through CSR initiatives. Of the proposed beds, 77 will be set up in CV Raman General Hospital and 24 in ICU at Epidemic Diseases Hospital. A 1000 LPM oxygen generator unit allocated through PM Cares Fund is being installed at CV Raman General Hospital.

"These will be inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday. The demand for beds has come down in Bengaluru as cases have come down. However, the government will continue to ramp up infrastructure to ensure preparedness for future waves," said the minister.