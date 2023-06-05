Karnataka govt transfers 51 Dy SPs, 292 Inspectors

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued an order to return 51 Dy SPs and 292 police inspectors who were transferred during the election to their previous posts. As the Karnataka assembly elections were approaching, orders were issued to transfer many policemen, including Dy SPs, who were on duty in Bangalore and other parts of the state.

Not only in case of election, but if the relatives of any officer contest the election, such officer should be released from election service. This is the rule of the Election Commission.

As soon as the Congress government was formed, the process of transfer started, recently B Dayananda was appointed as the Commissioner of Police of Bangalore City and took over. Earlier Commissioner Pratap Reddy has been transferred as Internal Security DGP. Bangalore City ‘Special Commissioner’ (Traffic) MA Salim has been transferred as CID DG.

The government has also issued an order transferring five IAS officers. A total of five people have been transferred, including Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industry.