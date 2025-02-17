Karnataka govt unwilling to procure rice from Centre, save Rs 2,280 crore annually: Union Minister

Hubballi (Karnataka): Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Pralhad Joshi has said the Centre was offering rice to Karnataka at a minimum price of Rs 22.50 per kilo, which would save the state Rs 2,280 crore annually, but the Congress-led government was unwilling to accept it.

Responding to media reports that the people of Karnataka were not even getting 10 kilograms of rice and were struggling to receive 5 kilos of grain, Minister Joshi said on Monday that the state government has rejected a Rs 10 discount from the Centre. The ruling Congress party had promised 10 kg of free rice for every member of the BPL family under the Anna Bhagya free rice scheme.

The Karnataka government currently buys rice at Rs 34 per kilogram. However, despite the Central government offering a reduced price of Rs 22.50 per kilo -- a Rs 10 discount -- the state has refused to procure it, Joshi pointed out.

The Minister further emphasised that if the government purchased rice at this rate, it would save Rs 2,280 crore annually. He accused the CM Siddaramaiah-led government of deliberately ignoring this opportunity.

Minister Joshi further stated that the Central government is ready to provide as much rice as needed to Karnataka. However, despite this assurance, the Siddaramaiah government was unwilling to procure rice from the Centre, he alleged.

Criticizing the Karnataka government, Minister Joshi accused it of deceiving the public with false promises. "The Siddaramaiah government came to power by making guarantee assurances to the people, but it has failed to fulfil them. Instead of providing rice, the government has failed to distribute the financial aid promised under schemes like Gruha Laxmi," he remarked.

Under the Gruha Laxmi scheme, every woman head of the family is promised a Rs 2,000 cash incentive every month.

He further accused the Congress-led state government of making unscientific policy announcements without proper planning, leading to an economic crisis. "The state treasury has been emptied, and people are suffering from rising prices. The people themselves will teach this government a lesson," Minister Joshi concluded.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier come down heavily on the Central government alleging that it is refusing to provide rice to Karnataka. He had launched a series of attacks during the Lok Sabha election in this regard.

The ruling Congress party workers had staged a statewide protest against the Central government alleging that it is not selling rice which is in stock with the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Addressing the protesters, Shivakumar stated, “We have decided to make the state hunger-free and plan to provide 10 kilograms of rice through the Anna Bhagya scheme. The Centre is obstructing the implementation of the scheme. The people should teach BJP a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha, panchayat and corporation elections.”

“Even if the Centre is not giving rice, we will procure from other states and provide it to the people. We are not asking for rice for free from the Centre. They are now refusing in the pretext of a changed policy,” he stated.