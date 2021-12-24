Karnataka High Court Approved The Removal Of 577 Trees For The Nagawara-Gottigere Metro Project

Karnataka High Court granted the BMRCL permission to chop 577 trees along the Nagawara-Gottigere alignment on Thursday. The order was issued by a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum in accordance with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's office memorandum issued on November 26, 2021, which was based on a report by the Tree Expert Committee (TEC). Thegranted thepermission to chop 577 trees along the Nagawara-Gottigere alignment on Thursday. The order was issued by a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum in accordance with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's office memorandum issued on November 26, 2021, which was based on a report by the Tree Expert Committee (TEC).



Senior counsel Uday Holla, representing BMRCL, claimed that the metro rail implementing agency is losing a lot of money due to the lack of clearance in tree removal. According to him, the agency is losing Rs 2-crore each day due to cost increase.In the month of November 18 expert committee report, 44 trees were recommended for retention and 212 for transfer out of 833 trees studied.

According to the petitioner's attorney, the total number of trees slated to be chopped was just 1,218 in the November 2019 Detailed Project Report (DPR). However, the number of trees impacted was increased to 2,115 in three later official statements.

The statement explained that the people would be considering opinions of the expert committee report constituted by the court's orders should be acknowledged essentially as the number of trees noted in the DPR varies, and the report does not represent that the TEC did not adequately carry out the work as outlined in the court's December 9, 2020 order.

The bench noted that the proportion of trees examined by the TEC during conducting up the work after the issuing of the MoP dated December 9, 2020, and the number of trees examined by the TEC when carrying out the work after the issuance of the MoP dated December 9, 2020, may differ.

The petitioners have been invited to register objections to two additional office memorandums concerning tree felling. The Bangalore Environment Trust and an environmentalist named Dattatraya T Devare filed the PIL. The petitioners have asked for the formation of a committee to ensure that tree officers and the tree authority carry out their responsibilities in compliance with the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976, and the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Rules, 1977.