Karnataka High Court Asked State Government To Allocate Beds For The Patients Suffering From Black Fungus

On Thursday, the High Court of Karnataka asked the state government to allocate beds for the patients suffering from ' black fungus'. He also asked the government to inform the public of the availability of beds to treat the patients as the daily fresh cases of the Covid-19 in the state continue to rise.

The state recorded nearly 535 cases of the black fungus or mucormycosis in the last week.

The High Court also asked the government to provide the treatment to the patients at free of cost in the government owned hospital. The major reason behind the decision is the high cost in the private hospitals that are cost due to the fungal infection including the Covid-19 infection.

The orders were issued by a Special Division Bench consisting of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar while hearing PIL petitions concerning issues that arose as a result of the pandemic.

The Court also ordered the government to assure that private hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated should take proper measures to prevent the fungal infection, as well as raise public awareness about the nature and scope of the black fungus. It has been observed from the past that many patients have been discharged from hospitals against medical advice.

Meanwhile, additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa mentioned that2,817 people affected by black fungal infection, 2,304 are receiving treatment, 179 have recovered, 217 have died, and 117 have left the hospital against medical advice.