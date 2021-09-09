Karnataka High Court Has Ordered Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences To Reschedule Eight Final-Year Students Practical Exams Again

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences was recently ordered by the Karnataka High Court to re-conduct the 'Practical Examinations' for eight final-year students who have been marked failed in the exams held in March 2021.



Whereas after giving it some thought, the University decided not to reschedule the practical exams. The petitioners argued that they were all deserving students who had finished all past semesters successfully. They received very poor grades in the 'Practical Examinations' that were held in the month of March 2021, as a result of which they were announced 'failed' in the practical examinations. Most of the petitioners had previously addressed the high court, and a coordinating Bench had asked the University (RGUHS) to evaluate the petitioners' arguments and issue necessary orders in compliance with the University's Rules and Regulations

Advocates Pratheek H.C and Keerthana Nagaraj, representing the petitioners, decided to bring to the court's attention an order issued by a Division Bench in the case of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences v. Mr. Rangegowda.Y & Ors, in which it was noted that no remarks have been filled in the section where the examiners were needed to make them. On that basis solely, the students' objection was addressed by ordering the University to reschedule the practical examinations in three weeks.