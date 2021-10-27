Karnataka High Court Says Studying Kannada Can Not Be Forced

On Tuesday, the high court reportedly stated that students from outside Karnataka cannot be forced to study Kannada, whether classical or functional, and gave the state administration time to review the issue. It shows that the subject will not be enforced to any student.



After a proposal from advocate general Prabhuling K Navadgi, a division bench led by chief judge Ritu Raj Awasthi deferred the consideration of a case seeking two government directives deeming Kannada a mandatory subject for degree students to November 10.

It stated that they adjourn the matter with the knowledge that the government will revisit the issue. Navadgi previously stated that individuals must study Kannada for employment purposes and that they do not required to study Kannada in the classical sense, and that he would receive more instructions on the subject.

The bench, though, questioned whether the state government could require a student based across the state to study Kannada and said the state government should review the matter.

This petition was brought by Bengaluru's Samskrita Bharati (Karnataka) Trust and three additional institutions, disputing the legitimacy of government directives dated August 7, 2021, and September 15, 2021, claiming they violate the NEP.