Karnataka High Court sends matter to larger bench

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday transferred the petition challenging the ban on hijab in college to a larger bench. Justice Krishna S Dixit, who was hearing since Tuesday a batch of petitions against the hijab ban in classrooms, maintained that these matters give rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law. "In view of the enormity of questions of importance which were debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the Chief Justice should decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter," Justice Dixit said.

"The bench was also of the view that the interim prayers should also be placed before the larger bench that may be constituted by Chief Justice Awasthi exercising his discretion," Justice Dixit noted in the order.



The petitions were filed by some Muslim girls studying in Government Pre-University colleges in Udupi district against a ban on their entry into classrooms with their hijabs on.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday banned gatherings, protests of any type within the area of a 200-metre radius from the gates of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru for two weeks.

Protests have erupted across the State after the row with agitations for and against wearing the headscarves by Muslim women in schools and colleges.

The restrictive order comes a day after protests over hijab row turned violent with incidents of stone-pelting forcing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to order the closure of all educational institutions for three days. The order banning protest will be implemented with immediate effect but only to Bengaluru.

The order said it has been noticed that in certain parts of the state, in the last few days, protests and allegations have been held in connection with strict enforcement of schools/colleges uniform rules. As at some places, these protests have led to violence, disturbing public peace and order and there is a possibility of similar agitations and protests in Bengaluru city, the ban has been imposed, the order said.

"If anyone considers to have been adversely affected by this order, he can file an appeal to modify or cancellation of this order to this office or the government of Karnataka respectively," the order said.

All educational institutions in the State will remain closed for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as ordered. With Saturday, Sunday holidays, schools and colleges are to resume from Monday.



