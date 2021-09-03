Karnataka: International cricket stadium to come up in Mysuru

Mysuru: The cultural city of Karnataka will have another feather in its cap soon. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has resolved to construct an international cricket stadium here soon.

KSCA president Roger Binny and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) held a meeting on Wednesday in this regard.

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will allocate 19.30 acres of land at Hanchya Sathgally layout at B zone near ring road for construction of a cricket stadium.

KSCA had applied to MUDA in 2014 seeking land for a stadium. After several rounds of meeting, finally MUDA has identified land at Sathgally.

However, the authority is yet to decide whether to sell the land or lease it to KSCA. MUDA president H V Rajiv said a meeting will be held on September 9 with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for final decision in this regard. Roger Binny, former test cricketer and a member of 1983 World Cup winning squad, said that Mysuru is a fast-growing city which deserves a world-class cricket stadium. If a cricket stadium comes up, it can host IPL and other major tournaments.

KSCA treasurer Vinay Mrutyunjay said that an international standard stadium would be built in the land provided by MUDA. This would be the second main stadium after Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. He said KSCA has constructed cricket stadiums in Alur, Hubli, and Belagavi at a cost of Rs 25 crore each. KSCA would spend Rs 50 crore on the construction of the proposed stadium in Mysuru.

At present KSCA is maintaining Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wodeyar grounds at Manasa Gangotri. The lease period has been extended for16 years. However, the stadium has no restaurant and other facilities due to shortage of space. The upcoming one will have all the facilities.