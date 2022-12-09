Karnataka Is Planning To Introduce IVF Clinics In The Government Hospital

According to the State Health Department, IVF (in vitro fertilisation) clinics will be set up for the first time at government institutions. According to Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, the government is taking this into consideration because private IVF facilities charge high prices.



According to him, medical colleges in at least four districts—Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, and Kalaburagi—would house the clinics. The clinics will provide affordable or free assisted reproductive technology. The project is still in its early phases.

As per Dr. Vidya Bhat, Medical Director at Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital and IVF Centre, each round of treatment for IVF in private institutions typically costs between Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh. Since the first cycle has a 40% to 50% success rate, many women endure several cycles, increasing the expense in line.

IVF is becoming more and more in demand, but Sudhakar claimed that the middle and lower middle classes cannot afford it due to the high expenses in the private sector. IVF clinics have sprung up all around Bengaluru in recent years. According to Sudhakar, the rising rates of infertility among both men and women are brought on by erratic lifestyle choices, stress at work, and emotional problems. Therefore, it is necessary to set up IVF clinics within the framework of government. At the moment, only exclusive facilities provide it.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute's Vani Vilas Hospital is now given priority for the project. On December 6, the hospital delivered a proposal to the minister.