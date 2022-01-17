Karnataka Issues New Advisory On Hospital For The Patients To Attend Hospitals Only In Emergency
About 80 healthcare personnel in Bengaluru, along with doctors and Asha workers, have tested positive for Covid in the last five days. On a daily basis, the state capital reports roughly 22,000 instances. In response to the increase in instances, the Karnataka government has issued an advise urging patients to only attend hospitals in an emergency.
A patient at CV Raman General Hospital, expressed his thoughts that despite the fact that the government has issued an advise, not all concerns can be resolved using online consultations. It becomes a challenge. The government's advice is to keep the virus from spreading in the hospital without overcrowding. While on the other hand, another patient at Akshaya Multi Specialty Hospital, who was suffering from a fever aked question to the authority that if the government is giving such an advisory, where should they go and if they develop any symptoms or a fever, they must reach to the hospital. What additional options are there for them.
The Karnataka government has recommended patients with minor symptoms and those who need outpatient care not to attend hospitals within the next few weeks. The notice was issued in the public interest to avoid overcrowding in hospitals at a time when healthcare professionals are testing positive and Bengaluru is seeing a significant increase in cases.