Karnataka Issues New Advisory On Hospital For The Patients To Attend Hospitals Only In Emergency

About 80 healthcare personnel in Bengaluru, along with doctors and Asha workers, have tested positive for Covid in the last five days. On a daily basis, the state capital reports roughly 22,000 instances. In response to the increase in instances, the Karnataka government has issued an advise urging patients to only attend hospitals in an emergency.



A patient at CV Raman General Hospital, expressed his thoughts that despite the fact that the government has issued an advise, not all concerns can be resolved using online consultations. It becomes a challenge. The government's advice is to keep the virus from spreading in the hospital without overcrowding. While on the other hand, another patient at Akshaya Multi Specialty Hospital, who was suffering from a fever aked question to the authority that if the government is giving such an advisory, where should they go and if they develop any symptoms or a fever, they must reach to the hospital. What additional options are there for them.



According to Dr Rigesh TV, Managing Director of Akshaya Multi Specialty Hospital said that the health system is presently overburdened due to the surge of the patients admission. The number of OPD consultations has increased by 70-80%. A large number of health-care personnel have been afflicted. It's possible that this is why the government has issued this advisory. However, he aslo raised the concern that if they don't allow patients to walk in if they're sick, what is the option left for them to go.

In Bengaluru, Manipal Hospital, a well-known hospital, has observed a 200 percent surge in hospital admissions. The government's warning will keep hospitals from becoming overburdened. Dr Sunil Karanth, Chairman, Critical Care Medicine, Manipal Hospital said that they had witnessed an uptick in admissions both on the ward and in the ICUs during the previous two or three weeks. Hospital admissions have increased by two to three times their previous level, totalling more than 200 percent. Fortunately, all of these individuals are only in the hospital for a short time and are recuperating quickly, with no rise in mortality.

He further added that this will make it easier for us to devote beds, personnel, and other resources to the severely ill and Covid patients. This will also assure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is observed on hospital grounds

The Karnataka government has recommended patients with minor symptoms and those who need outpatient care not to attend hospitals within the next few weeks. The notice was issued in the public interest to avoid overcrowding in hospitals at a time when healthcare professionals are testing positive and Bengaluru is seeing a significant increase in cases.

