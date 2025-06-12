Karnataka Labour Minister Calls for United Effort to Eradicate Child Labour

Bengaluru: Karnataka Labour Minister Santhosh Lad has urged officials and citizens alike to commit themselves to the complete eradication of child labour across the state. He said society must not entertain expectations of labour from children whose rightful place is in schools and playgrounds.

Speaking at an event organised to mark World Day Against Child Labour near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on MG Road, the minister said, "The observance of this day should not be limited to a symbolic annual event. Every two months, Deputy Commissioners, Police Superintendents, and Chief Executive Officers of all districts must carry out awareness campaigns and enforcement drives to identify child labourers, especially in dhabas, hotels, factories, shops, and malls."

Mr. Lad underlined that children found working in such establishments must be rescued, rehabilitated, and re-integrated into the education system. “No child should be deprived of education. This is a primary objective of the government,” he said.

The minister pointed out that child and adolescent labourers are most often found in remote or informal setups like home-based industries or small workshops, where regulatory oversight is limited. These areas, he said, require targeted interventions to detect and rescue child workers.

He further blamed a flawed education system for indirectly encouraging the continuation of child labour. "Unless every citizen actively participates in this movement, the government alone cannot eliminate the scourge of child labour,” Mr. Lad said, calling for community-level vigilance and cooperation.

Highlighting Karnataka’s early response to the issue, he said the state had become the first in India to launch a Child Labour Eradication Action Plan back in 2001. The state’s multi-departmental task forces now include 11 government departments ranging from labour and education to social welfare and industry. These task forces conduct joint field visits in 22 districts to identify, rescue, and rehabilitate children.

Strong Legal Provisions Against Child Labour

Reiterating that employing children is a punishable offence, Lad cited the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, amended in 2016. Under the law, first-time offenders may face six months to two years in prison and fines ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000. Repeat offences could attract up to three years’ imprisonment.

Parents or guardians involved in such violations are also liable for penalties. However, the minister clarified that the law’s intention is not to instil fear, but to foster awareness and ensure that children receive fair opportunities for growth and education.

In the past three years, the state has conducted 1,02,213 inspections, rescued 2,084 children, and filed 705 cases under child labour laws. Lad cited data from the International Labour Organisation, which estimates that over 138 million children globally are engaged in child labour, including around 33 million in India.

"This is an alarming reflection of our social priorities. We cannot claim to be humane while allowing such exploitation to persist,” he said.

The Minister encouraged the public to report any incidents of child labour through the 24/7 Childline helpline 1098. Over one lakh complaints have already been received via this channel, prompting necessary action from the Labour Department, he added.

Film actress Aditi Prabhudeva, who also spoke at the event, urged citizens to look beyond blaming the government and instead contribute through small personal initiatives. “Even paying a struggling student’s school fees can be a step towards ending child labour,” she said.

The event included an awareness rally jointly flagged off by Minister Lad and Ms. Prabhudeva. Labour Commissioner Dr H.N. Gopalakrishna administered an anti-child labour pledge.