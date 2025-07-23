Live
- India's IT ecosystem employs over 6 million people: Govt
- Decline in NPAs of public sector banks: BJP terms it ‘great news’, Cong calls it eyewash
- IRCTC hotel scam case: Delhi court defers decision on framing charges against Lalu Prasad
- Silver hits record Rs 1.15 lakh per kg, gold crosses Rs 1 lakh mark again
- Infosys’ Q1 net profit dips 1.6 pc sequentially to Rs 6,924 crore, revenue up
- Indian economy largely resilient despite global uncertainties around tariffs: RBI
- Aditya Birla Real Estate clocks Rs 27 crore loss in Q1, income falls over 55 pc
- Collective effort of Centre, RBI brings PSB NPAs down to 2.58 pc: Economist
- Narcotics, coercion and abuse: Now 'Drug Jihad' surfaces in Bhopal
- Unnati Hooda dazzles with upset win, sets up Round-of-16 clash with Sindhu at China Open
Karnataka Minister M. B. Patil Seeks Action on Second Bengaluru Airport
The Karnataka government is waiting for the AAI's report to finalize the location for Bengaluru’s second airport.
Karnataka's Industries Minister M B Patil will meet Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu this week to speed up the work on building a second airport for Bengaluru.
The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has already checked three possible places for the airport. These are:
- Two lands near Harohalli on Kanakapura Road (4,800 and 5,000 acres)
- One land near Nelamangala on Kunigal Road (5,200 acres)
The airport will need about 4,500 acres of land.
AAI finished its ground study in April and sent the feasibility report to the central government on June 23, but the Karnataka government hasn’t received it yet.
Minister Patil said the report is very important. Without it, they can’t choose the final place or take the next steps.
Once the report comes, the state will bring in a private company to check if each place is suitable. They want to choose a company that has worked on big airports like Noida or Navi Mumbai.
The minister said the final location will be picked only based on proper data and reports — not public pressure or personal interest.