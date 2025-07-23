Karnataka Minister M. B. Patil Seeks Action on Second Bengaluru Airport

Karnataka's Industries Minister M B Patil will meet Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu this week to speed up the work on building a second airport for Bengaluru.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has already checked three possible places for the airport. These are:

Two lands near Harohalli on Kanakapura Road (4,800 and 5,000 acres)

One land near Nelamangala on Kunigal Road (5,200 acres)

The airport will need about 4,500 acres of land.

AAI finished its ground study in April and sent the feasibility report to the central government on June 23, but the Karnataka government hasn’t received it yet.

Minister Patil said the report is very important. Without it, they can’t choose the final place or take the next steps.

Once the report comes, the state will bring in a private company to check if each place is suitable. They want to choose a company that has worked on big airports like Noida or Navi Mumbai.

The minister said the final location will be picked only based on proper data and reports — not public pressure or personal interest.