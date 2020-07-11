Karnataka: More than 99% students owns ICSE, ISC pass certificates

Bengaluru: Almost all the students from Karnataka passed the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams in the results of which were declared recently.

As per the press release issued by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), 19,770 ICSE students from 339 schools passed the exam, while 17 students failed to get the pass percentage. As many as 1,804 ISC students from 41 schools passed the exam, while 17 students couldn't make their way. Of the total 19,787 students who appeared for the ICSE, 50% were boys and the rest are girls. Of 1,821 students who wrote the ISC exam, 48.76% were boys and the rest are girls.

Due to the exceptional circumstances happened this year, CISCE will not publish the merit list for either ICSE or ISC examinations, the press release mentioned.

The ICSE topper is Sunaina Anantha from Greenwood International School, with an aggregate of 99.40%. Speaking on the occasion, Sunaina said, "It was a stressful situation considering the pandemic, as we were left without any information. It is my strong belief that hard work, perseverance and most importantly, faith in oneself are the keys to achieve the best output. I am deeply thankful to my teachers, family, peers and everyone who has supported me in my journey so far."

Akshay Balasubramaniam Sivaraman from the Science stream tops the list of ISC, with an aggregate of 99%.