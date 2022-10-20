Karnataka on the lookout for new Omicron variants

Bengaluru: Rising Covid cases in Maharashtra and the appearance of new Omicron variants, including the first BQ.1 case reported in India in Pune, have raised awareness in neighbouring Karnataka. No cases of the new variations have yet been discovered in the state, according to reports but they state that the department is keeping an eye out for the appearance of new sub-variants of Omicron and encouraged citizens to wear masks, especially outside.

"Since Omicron is an RNA virus (ribonucleic acid) species with the ability to spread, the department has been particularly cautious ever since 2021. An alert has been sent to genomic sequencing labs to find any new variants that may be appearing locally," said Dr MK Sudarshan, chairman, Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Committee.

Experts are worried that the new virus could lead to an increase in cases as the holiday season approaches. Dr. Sudarshan instructed the agency to make sure that the Covid testing rate did not fall and recommended citizens to adhere to the fundamental protocol of masking up and getting vaccinated

The new variation has more evasive immunological characteristics and a growth advantage over Omicron, according to the Maharashtra health department's notification. The state has not yet reported any occurrences of the new variants, according to D. Randeep, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services. Covid guidelines will likely be published soon in time for the impending holiday season.