Karnataka: Over 10,000 test corona positive in one day

The State again reported more than 10,000 cases on Saturday. Of the total 10,517 cases registered across the state, 4,563 were from Bengaluru.

The state has 700786 total positive cases out of which120,929 are active.

The health department reported 102 new Covid deaths taking the total toll to 9,891. Out of 892 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 349 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by 93 in Dharwad, 99 in Ballari, 48 in Hassan, 29 in Kalaburagi and 23 in Bagalkote.

As on Saturday, the state had 120,929 active Covid cases. Bengaluru has 64,911 active cases. The State carried out 112770 tests, including 64,367 RT PCR tests.