Karnataka records 501 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 501 new Covid-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 9,33,578 and the toll to 12,185, the health department said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 665 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 501 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 260 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Cumulatively 9,33,578 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,185 deaths and 9,13,677 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 7,697 active cases, 7,529 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 168 are in Intensive Care Units.

Two of the four deaths reported on Wednesday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Chitradurga and Mandya with one each.

Bengaluru Urban topped the districts in number of cases reported with 260, Tumakuru accounted for 33, Mysuru 24, Belagavi 22, Chitradurga 19, Chikkaballapura and Dakshina Kannada 16, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,95,769, followed by Mysuru 53,097 and Ballari 39,090.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 3,86,260, followed by Mysuru 51,852 and Ballari 38,396.

A total of over 1,62,17,753 samples have been tested so far, out of which 84,090 were tested on Wednesday alone, the bulletin said.

Among U.K. returnees, 14 people have so far tested positive for the strain of coronavirus from that country.

So far 50 UK returnees and 26 primary contacts have tested positive during RT-PCR tests, among whom 14 have been confirmed with the UK strain, it said.