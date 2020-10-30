Karnataka reports 4,025 Coronavirus cases, 45 deaths

Bengaluru: With 4,025 fresh cases and 45 deaths on Thursday, State's Covid-19 tally and cumulative fatalities reached 8,16,809 and 11,091 respectively, the health department said.

A total of 7,661 people were discharged, taking the aggregate recoveries to 7,41,219 and the active cases stood at 64,480, including 935 in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals.

Bengaluru Urban district contributed a majority of the fresh infections and mortalities with 2,175 cases and 19 mortalities, the health department bulletins said.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,33,037 infections, 3,820 deaths and 2,87,678 discharges, including 4,378 on Thursday and 41,538 active cases.

Mysuru topped the list of districts where fresh cases were reported with 204, followed by Tumakuru 136, Shivamogga 127 Mandya 115, Hassan 114, while the rest were spread over other districts Most of those who died on Thursday were aged above 50 and had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, or Influenza Like Illness.

The department said as on Thursday over 56,866 people were home quarantined in the past one week whereas in the past 14 days, 3,48,171 primary contacts and 3,33,651 secondary contacts were traced.

A total of1,00,683 tests done on Thursday including 75,681 using the RT PCR method, taking the total done so far to 77 lakh, the department added.