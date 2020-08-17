Karnataka riots: Government to rope in cyber sleuths says Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru : The Karnataka government will soon hold a meeting to discuss ways to tackle social media posts that can cause unrest in the society, in the backdrop of the recent violence here, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, "In view of inflammatory posts on Facebook and WhatsApp among others, I have decided to hold a meeting with cyber crime experts next week."

He was replying to a query on the steps taken to prevent recurrence of such riots in the state.

Noting that inflammatory social media posts causing disturbance in society was a nationwide issue, Bommai said taking action is one aspect to deal with the issue whereas more important is to avoid such incidents in future.

"I am planning to hold a meeting with some officers. I will speak to our technical experts as to what all these companies (social media companies) can do, what measures they have taken now and what steps they can take in future," he said.

Four people died, including three in the police firing, during the arson and violence on the night of August 11 targeting the Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, his sister Jayanthi and two police stations. Four buildings were completely damaged in the violence over a social media post by Murthy's relative.

The Home Minister said the situation in KG Halli and DJ Halli was under control. However, as a precautionary measure the city police commissioner Kamal Pant has extended the prohibitory orders till August 18, he said.

He added that he has instructed Pant to enhance the security for Murthy. Meanwhile, state Forest Minister Anand Singh said MLA Murthy deserved more security since the riots targeting him were 'pre-planned one.'

"Once the investigation is completed, we will get to know about the background and conspiracy behind the riots, but security should have been provided.We have heard that it (riot) was a pre-planned one (riots in DJ Halli in Bengaluru)," Singh told reporters in Davangere replying to a question on Bengaluru riots.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP government, especially Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, of its 'intelligence failure' to contain the riots and delay in taking action on time, which had put the life of their MLA and his family at risk.