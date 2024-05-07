Karnataka SIT Issues Warning On Sharing Videos Related To JD(S) MP Sexual Abuse Allegations

The Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT), tasked with investigating the purported sexual abuse involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, has cautioned individuals in possession of related videos to delete them or face legal repercussions. In an official statement, the investigative team emphasized the criminal consequences of storing or sharing explicit video clips on social media platforms.



The SIT clarified the term "originator" as someone who sends, generates, stores, or transmits electronic messages, excluding intermediaries.



Furthermore, the SIT underscored the adverse impact of sharing such videos on the reputation and dignity of the victims, warning of the ease with which individuals sharing these videos on messaging services could be traced and held accountable.



Therefore, the public is strongly advised to remove any video/audio/photos related to victims of sexual crimes from their devices to evade legal actions, as per the SIT's guidance.



Earlier, the SIT had issued a stern warning against disseminating videos and photos of the survivors, emphasizing the legal repercussions for those involved. Additionally, a helpline was established to provide support to women affected by the alleged scandal.



The formation of the SIT followed the circulation of numerous explicit videos allegedly depicting Prajwal Revanna engaging in acts of sexual abuse against multiple women last month. One woman,



who had worked in Prajwal's household, accused both the MP and his father, JD(S) MLA and former minister HD Revanna, of sexual harassment. Another individual accused HD Revanna of kidnapping his mother, who was employed at his farmhouse. Subsequently, Revanna was arrested on Sunday in connection with these allegations.

