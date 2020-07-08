Karnataka: State cabinet to hold a meeting to discuss about handling Covid-19

Bengaluru: As Karnataka reached the 25,000 figure in Covid-19 positive cases, worries have been raised regarding the state strategies to fight the deadly pandemic. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been stressing at every meeting that the state needs to ensure that the fight against Covid-19 gets more effective. The state Cabinet will hold a meeting on Thursday as fight against Covid-19 being top priority. While the government declared that they will not impose another lockdown, there are many within the administrations who are seeking more measures. A number of MLA's expressed their concern about inter-district movement.

The government is looking for more space to accommodate patients as the flow of cases is getting increased day by day. After Bangalore International Exhibition Centre was converted into a Covid-19 care unit, there have been suggestions that more such mega facilities be put up to house patients.

Dr Sudarshan Ballal and other experts also predicted a huge increase in numbers through the monsoon months of July and August, which will throw up more challenges before government authorities. With Covid cases increasing, the BBMP commissioner announced that entry to the head office has been restricted from July 9 to 25.

He said that, people have to take an earlier appointment to enter into the building. They can mail us through email ID "contactusbbmp@gmail.com" or WhatsApp at "9480685700".