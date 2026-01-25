Karnataka tableau dropped from R- Day parade, sparks blame game

Bengaluru: With the countdown to the 77th Republic Day celebrations underway, a controversy has erupted after Karnataka’s tableau was dropped from the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The decision has triggered a sharp political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in the state.

This year, Karnataka had prepared a tableau based on the theme ‘Millets to Microchip’, highlighting the state’s contribution to an Atmanirbhar Bharat—from traditional agriculture to cutting-edge technology. However, the proposal was reportedly rejected at the final stage, denying the state representation in the grand national parade.

The tableau was conceptualised to symbolise Karnataka’s balanced progress across agriculture, industry, innovation and culture. It prominently showcased traditional millets such as ragi, jowar, navane and sajje, alongside the state’s globally recognised information technology and semiconductor ecosystem. The display aimed to underline Karnataka’s journey from food security through millets to technological leadership in microchips and digital innovation.

The exclusion of the tableau has been termed “unfortunate” by state officials and leaders, especially given the efforts put into its preparation. Political reactions followed swiftly, with leaders trading accusations over the reasons behind Karnataka missing out on the prestigious parade.

Responding to media queries, Mysuru BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said the tableau did not make it to the parade due to procedural lapses. “There was no proper correspondence, which led to confusion. As a result, Karnataka’s tableau will not be part of this year’s Republic Day parade,” he stated, attributing the exclusion to administrative shortcomings.

However, Congress leaders strongly rejected this explanation and accused the BJP of failing to safeguard the state’s interests at the national level. Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar launched a scathing attack, urging voters to reflect on the role of BJP MPs. “Thirty tableaux were approved this year, of which 17 will roll down Kartavya Path. Kerala’s tableau has been allowed, Tamil Nadu’s tableau has been allowed, and even Puducherry’s tableau has been cleared because elections are due there. But Karnataka’s tableau has been denied. Is this the respect you show our state?” he asked.

He further alleged that BJP leaders were silent on an issue that directly concerns Karnataka’s pride.

“Our ‘Millets to Microchip’ tableau represents Karnataka. BJP leaders should speak up instead of remaining mute spectators,” he said, naming several BJP leaders and MPs and demanding that they explain their stand to the people of the state.

As the political sparring continues, the issue has added to the already heated atmosphere ahead of Republic Day, with Karnataka’s absence from the parade becoming a flashpoint in the ongoing BJP–Congress rivalry.