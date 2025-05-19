Karnataka to Build State’s Second Largest Planetarium and Science Centre in Hampi: Minister N.S. Boseraju

Kamalapur (Vijayanagara district): Karnataka is set to establish the state’s second-largest planetarium and the largest such facility in the Kalyana Karnataka region at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi, State Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju announced on Monday.

The minister conducted a site inspection at Kamalapur in Vijayanagara district, a prominent tourist destination in Kalyana Karnataka, where the proposed state-of-the-art science centre and planetarium is to be constructed.

10-Acre Site Approved

A prime 10-acre parcel of land located alongside a major road in Kamalapur has been earmarked for the project. Minister Boseraju directed officials to make optimal use of the space with an efficient and innovative design.

Advanced Planetarium Facilities

The planned facility will feature a 12-metre nano-seam dome planetarium equipped with modern technologies, alongside a full-fledged science centre. The site has been allocated by the Department of Tourism, and the minister instructed officials to initiate necessary groundwork for the construction phase.

Minister Boseraju said the initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to foster scientific curiosity and awareness among youth in the Kalyana Karnataka region. “In line with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s vision, science centres and planetariums are being planned in every district of the state. Providing high-quality science infrastructure in Hampi, a world heritage site, is a step in that direction,” he stated.

Officials from the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS), including Managing Director Sadashiva Prabhu, accompanied the minister during the visit, along with senior officials from the Science and Technology Department and district administration.