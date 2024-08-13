Karnataka to form expert panel to assess condition of dams

Bengaluru: In the backdrop of one of the crest gates of the Tungabhadra reservoir being washed away, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the state government is constituting an expert committee to assess the condition of all dams in the state.

Shivakumar, also the Water Resources Minister, said efforts are on to restore the crest gate at the dam and there is no need for anyone to worry over the issue.

One of the crest gates (19th gate) of the Tungabhadra reservoir near the district headquarters town of Koppal was washed away after its chain link snapped on Friday midnight, following which the downstream areas were put on alert, as a huge quantity of water was being released. "On Sunday I visited the T B (Tungabhadra) Dam, we have taken immediate action. I have spoken to contractors and we have sent the designs. In four to five days, we will try to repair it.

We want to save at least one crop for our farmers, we are taking all necessary measures for it. The Chief Minister is also visiting there tomorrow. I have also discussed with the technical team," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "I'm not denying that it was dangerous, for the first time in 70 years such a thing has happened, but there is no need for anyone including farmers to worry."

“We will form a committee for the safety of all dams and will send them to all dams. An expert committee will be formed in a couple of days and will be sent to visit all dams and seek a report from them after assessment,” he said.



As per the National Register of Large Dams maintained in the Central Water Commission and National Dam Safety Authority, there are 231 large dams currently in operation in Karnataka.

After visiting the Tungabhadra dam on Sunday, Shivakumar had said that as there was a possibility of damage to the structure of the dam, all the gates were opened from where 38,000 cusecs of water is being released to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while the inflow is 28,000 cusecs. He had also said out of 38,000 cusecs of water being released, 35,000 is flowing from the 19th gate itself.