Karnataka: Tourism Minister CT Ravi instructed tourists to take diversions

Karnataka: As state government is inviting travellers to visit various destinations in Karnataka after a month, Tourism Minister C T Ravi has appealed to people, especially those travelling from the capital city, not to visit districts like Chikkamagaluru and adjoining hilly districts so as to avoid possible clashes with locals who are suspicious of the Covid-19 situation.

During Unlock 1.0, the tourism industry had gained some energy with package tours and eco-tourism activities, along with the onset of monsoon. As a result, hilly areas in Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Hassan attracted tourists from various parts of the state especially from Bengaluru. Many people planned to Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru in their weekends, but local activists stopped tourist vehicles at the entrance of towns, forcing them to return or divert. A video also became viral on social media, a man is seen shouting at tourists, "You should not come here for recreation and increase the risk of infection. The government has asked citizens to stay at home and you people are going all around without any worry for life."

As the flow of visitors increased, Chikkamagaluru district administration issued an advisory to people to cancel their tour plans. Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham reported that many were visiting Seethalayyana Giri, Mullayyana Giri and Baba Budangiri areas.

Navin Poonachha of Island Homestay and a member of the Coorg Homestay Association said, "We have decided to close the doors for travellers till July end. Apart from paying our employees, we must also maintain infrastructure and cleanliness without any income. Though the homestay business is facing financial losses due to Novel Corona Virus, the members of the association have decided to shutdown homestays in the best interest of the district."