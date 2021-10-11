Karnataka's Government Has Asked Centre To Expedite Licences For Coal Blocks

On Sunday, Basavaraj Bommai , Karnataka's chief minister, said that he had asked the Centre to expedite permissions for two coal blocks granted to the state so that a power outage caused by a coal shortage could be avoided.



Due to various concerns regarding existing stocks, there is a strong emphasis on acquiring coal blocks and supplies. Officials say three major thermal power plants in the state have supplies that should last for 48 hours.

Karnataka has been given a coal block near Chandrapur in Maharashtra and another in Mahanadi, Odisha, by the central government. Bommai has asked Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav to give the necessary permits as soon as possible. He further stated certain clearances are required for Karnataka's two blocks. The Chandrapur coal field, for example, requires a letter from Maharashtra's PCCF principal chief conservator of forests and union minister had assured him for clearance as soon as possible.

On the Mahanadi coal block, Bommai stated that the mine already had all of the necessary permits and was being run by someone else. However, the CM has reviewed the concerns with Yadav and Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister of Coal and Mines.

According to Bommai, the acquisition of the two blocks would increase Karnataka's coal supply independence. The main goal is to secure the Chandrapur coal block because the accessible rail link will significantly cut transportation costs.