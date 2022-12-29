Karnataka's Wetlands Generate Advantages Worth Rs 284 Billion Yearly

According to Dr. T. V. Ramachandra, a professor at the Indian Institute of Science's (IISc) Centre for Ecological Sciences, the total area of wetlands in Karnataka is 2,81,299.5 hectares, and the advantages they bring to the populace are worth Rs. 284.52 billion in terms of economic value.



He stated that there are three different sorts of services provided by wetlands during his presentation at the 13th International Biennial Lake Symposium, which was put on by the Energy and Wetlands Group, IISc. The first is provisioning services, which support local livelihoods by providing things like fishing and fodder. Second, there are services that regulate groundwater recharge and bioremediation, and third, there are services that are cultural and involve recreation.

According to him, a lake's catchment area needs to be in good condition if it is to be protected. A lake's catchment is the area from which the water is drained into the lake. He continued by saying that the watershed should be vegetated in order to maintain the water supply for human consumption. We also conducted an animal mapping throughout our study of this area. They discovered that the availability of animals is similarly impacted by water scarcity.

Additionally, they discovered that only two-legged types of animals may be found in areas with a lack of water, while sloth bears and tigers can be found in areas with plenty of water.