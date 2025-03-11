Katrina Kaif Visits Kukke Subramanya for Sarpa Sanskara Ritual

Live
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrived at the renowned Kukke Subramanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.
Kukke Subramanya (Dakshina Kannada): Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrived at the renowned Kukke Subramanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. She is scheduled to perform the Sarpa Sanskara ritual, a traditional Hindu ceremony believed to atone for the unintentional harm or death of a serpent (Naga Devatha), on Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to temple authorities, Kaif, accompanied by a group of friends, will undertake the two-day ritual, which involves elaborate puja procedures lasting 4-5 hours each day. She will be staying at the temple's VIP guest house and is expected to conclude the ritual by 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Following the completion of the ceremony, she is set to return to Mumbai on Wednesday evening.
