Katrina Kaif Visits Kukke Subramanya for Sarpa Sanskara Ritual

Kukke Subramanya (Dakshina Kannada): Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrived at the renowned Kukke Subramanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. She is scheduled to perform the Sarpa Sanskara ritual, a traditional Hindu ceremony believed to atone for the unintentional harm or death of a serpent (Naga Devatha), on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to temple authorities, Kaif, accompanied by a group of friends, will undertake the two-day ritual, which involves elaborate puja procedures lasting 4-5 hours each day. She will be staying at the temple's VIP guest house and is expected to conclude the ritual by 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Following the completion of the ceremony, she is set to return to Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

