Kauvery Annual Heart Summit focus on Cutting-edge cardiac research, reducing patient costs & best medical practices

Bengaluru: The Kauvery Annual Heart Summit organized by Kauvery Hospitals Group brought together India’s top cardiologists, healthcare professionals and thought leaders in cardiovascular care, on a single platform, to discuss the latest innovations and medical research in the field.

The Summit focused on discussions around leveraging new breakthroughs that can potentially revolutionize outcomes in cardiac care. With cardiovascular diseases continuing to be in the forefront of India’s health concerns, the Summit called for collaborative action, driven by clinical and surgical advancements.

Kauvery Hospitals Group, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is looking to focus on clinical academics, share best global medical practices and offer continuous medical education for the clinical fraternity with the help of this event. The Kauvery Annual Heart Summit will be organized every year in locations where it has a presence and will herald a new series of initiatives under its brand. The event saw over 358 participants which included cardiologists, cardiac surgeons and Cardiac Physicans taking part from all across India and even from countries like Venezuela, Ecuador, France and the USA.

The event especially focused on bringing costs down, for the benefit of the patients, and took an indepth look at non-invasive techniques to avoid surgeries wherever possible. The Summit saw top doctors delivering talks on heart failures, transplants, post-transplant care, complex heart valve repairs and replacements. It also witnessed discussions on non-surgical valve repair techniques which is seen as the future.

The Summit also focused on coronary heart disease management, complex and multiple blocks intervention techniques and electrophysiology of the heart using leadless peacemakers. The event showcased and discussed the future of heart care which has already been adopted by some of the eminent cardiologists and cardiac surgeons present in the Summit.

Chief Guest on the occasion, Joint Director (Medical) and Member Secretary SOTTO/Jeevasarthakathe Karnataka, Directorate, Health and Family welfare Services, Arogya Soudha, Bengaluru, Dr. Rajani M said Karnataka was placed second in the number of organ transplants and deceased organ donations in India. “In 2024, Karnataka could become the largest in terms of deceased organ donations and we are getting great support from hospitals like Kauvery, which are helping us to spread this important social message,” she said.

Kauvery, through such events, is emphasizing the leadership that the state has in the area of kidney transplant, besides complex heart transplants. The Kauvery group, a pioneer in kidney transplant, has been driving such initiatives without any cost to the state exchequer, she said. Heart transplants are the need of the hour for Karnataka, she noted, adding that she was glad that Kauvery would focus more on heart transplants with the in-depth clinical knowledge and practices which were discussed at the Summit.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. (Wg.Cdr.) SS Iyengar, Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru. Dr. M Chenniappan, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Trichy, Dr. S Venkatesh, Lead Interventional Cardiologist, Aster RV, Hospital, Bengaluru, Prof Alain Cribier (France), International Speaker and Dr. Chiran Babu A, Senior Consultant, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Kauvery Hospitals, Bengaluru, spoke at the event.

Exemplary medical practitioners including Dr. Sreekanth Shetty, Senior Interventional Cardiologist and HOD, Sakra World Hospitals, Bengaluru, Dr. Suraj Narasimhan, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Narayana Health , Bengaluru and Dr. Bharat, Consultant Electrophysiologist, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Bengaluru, also spoke at the event.

Dr M. Chenniappan, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Ramakrishna Medical Centre, Trichy, was awarded the lifetime achievement at the Summit. Dr. S Chandrakumar, MD, Founder and Executive Chairman, Kauvery Hospital and Dr. Vijayabhaskaran, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Bengaluru and Hosur and Dr. T Senthil Kumar, HOD and Chief-Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Kauvery Heart City, Trichy led and organized the Summit which was a highly enriching experience for all attendees.

The Founder and Executive Chairman, Kauvery Hospital, Dr. S Chandrakumar, MD said that bringing down the overall costs for the patients, spreading awareness about the best global cardiac practices and finding solutions to complex heart ailments formed the crux of the discussions at the Summit. “The two-day event was thought provoking and the topics covered ranged from the history of cardiology over last four decades to the future of cardiology. Events of this nature is of prime significance as it provides an indication of what the immediate future holds, while also spreading the message of the most modern practices in cardiac interventions,” said Dr Chandrakumar.

Also Dr. Vijayabhaskaran, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Bengaluru and Hosur said that the jam- packed sessions at the event was a telltale sign of the quality of the speakers and the audience. “Consultants came from across India, and also experts from USA, France, Ecuador, Netherlands and Venezuela joined us as they believed in this intent this programme had,” Dr. Vijayabhaskaran said.