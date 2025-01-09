Kerala Man Held in Mangaluru for ₹10.32 Lakh Cyber Fraud

MANGALURU: A man from Kerala has been arrested in connection with an online investment scam in which a victim lost ₹10.32 lakh, the Mangaluru City Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police press release said on on Thursday.

The victim was contacted via WhatsApp by an unknown individual, who claimed that investing in the stock market through them would yield high returns. Trusting the offer, the victim transferred money in multiple instalments, only to later realise they had been scammed.

During the investigation, police traced ₹1 lakh of the defrauded amount to the bank account of Nidhin Kumar K.S., a resident of Thrissur, Kerala. According to police sources, Kumar had received commissions for transferring funds to various other accounts. He has been arrested and produced before a court.

The case has been registered under sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, along with section 420 of the IPC. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal (IPS) and senior officers, with ACP Ravish Nayak and CEN Police Inspector Satish M.P. leading the investigation. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the fraud. (eom)