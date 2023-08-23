Kerala Police Chief's Vigorous Call to Combat Stone Pelting on Trains

Kasargod/Mangaluru: In a decisive move to curb stone pelting incidents targeting trains, Kerala's apex law enforcement official, Dr. Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, has issued a resolute directive to all district police chiefs urging them to adopt a rigorous stance on incidents involving stone pelting at trains. The top brass of the police force has previously corresponded with all district SPs, instructing them to initiate thorough investigations into these alarming occurrences.

Dr. Sheikh Sahib's instructions entail a multi-pronged approach to tackle this pressing issue. Among his directives is the meticulous review of CCTV footage from homes situated in the vicinity of stone pelting incidents, as well as from cameras strategically positioned along roads adjacent to railway tracks.

In addition to these directives, Dr. Sheikh Sahib has underscored the importance of proactive measures. He has emphasized the need for periodic inspections of railway tracks and stations, advocating for a heightened law enforcement presence. Acknowledging the sensitivity of certain areas, he has mandated consistent patrolling of environmentally delicate locations during the night. Recognizing the imperative of collaboration, he has stressed close coordination with the Railway Protection Force and Railway Police personnel.

The police chief's vision extends to fostering community involvement as a preventive measure against future stone pelting incidents. Dr. Sheikh Sahib has recommended the establishment of special task forces comprising local citizens. This initiative, anchored in the principles of community policing, aims to deter potential perpetrators and strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the populace.

Recent events have illustrated the gravity of the situation. In a concerning incident, the side window glass panes of a Rajdhani Express train were shattered due to stone pelting activities between Neeleswaram and Kanhangad stations in Kasargod (a neighbouring city of Mangaluru in the south).

The Rajdhani Express, traveling from New Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin to Thiruvananthapuram, was struck at 3:48 pm. A case has been officially registered by Hosadurga police, who are actively pursuing investigations under the oversight of Kanhangad DySP P Balakrishnan Nair.

As the investigation progressed, approximately 50 individuals suspected of involvement in these misdeeds have been apprehended by the police and placed under custody. Rigorous efforts continue to unearth the truth behind these incidents, with intensified security measures taken to safeguard railway compartments and commuters alike.