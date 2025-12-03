Khader directs officials to expedite land applications

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Tuesday directed district officials to ensure that single-site and 9/11 land-related applications are processed within stipulated timelines, warning against unnecessary delays that have caused widespread public inconvenience.

Chairing a review meeting at the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner’s office, Khader expressed displeasure over complaints that 9/11 applications were being kept pending for long periods, forcing citizens to run from one office to another. He said clarity on access roads to single-site properties—whether government or private—must be clearly recorded in documents.

Deepa Cholan, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, informed the meeting that a circular will soon be issued mandating an affidavit regarding access roads while approving single-site applications. Once the Urban Development Authority approves a layout, it will be forwarded directly to the respective Gram Panchayats, eliminating the need for applicants to revisit MUDA or planning committees. She added that provisions such as 3.65-metre road width in hilly regions are being reviewed for applicability in coastal and Malnad areas.

To ease public access, adalats will be held monthly at the taluk level to clear pending single-site and 9/11 applications.

A separate circular will be issued within a week to ensure uniform interpretation of 9/11 rules across local bodies. Cholan said an online system is already in place to issue 9/11 documents within 15 days for sites sanctioned under 94C.

Khader stressed that residential layouts must include parks, playgrounds, and civic amenities and said unscientific constructions are creating long-term problems. “Rules are meant to safeguard citizens’ quality of life. They must not become a burden to the

public,” he said.