Kickboxer dies in the ring after being punched by opponent

Mysuru: In a shocking incident, a young kickboxer from Mysuru died after a bout in Bengaluru. Twenty-four-year-old Nikhil participated in the State level kickboxing champion ship organised by K-1 Kickboxing organisation of Kengeri on Sunday.



Nikhil was facing an opponent inside the ring when a punch landed on his face by his opponent. The impact of the punch was such that Nikhil collapsed in the ring and he was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Nikhil, who remained in coma for two days, passed away on Wednesday.

The video of the fatal punch on Nikhil, captured on a mobile phone, has surfaced on social media. It shows Nikhil collapsing due to the punch pulled by his opponent. During the fight, Nikhil looked agile, defending and delivering a kick to his opponent. However, he collapsed after receiving a punch from his opponent amid cheers of the audience.

His cremation took place in Mysuru on Thursday. The parents of Nikhil have filed complaint with Jnanabharati police alleging that the organiser, Ravi Shankar, failed to provide medical help on the spot. This utter negligence caused the death of Nikhil, they said. Ravi Shankar is absconding. Jnanabharati police are investigating.