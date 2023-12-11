Kodagu Police Swings dragnet

Madikeri: The Kodagu police team has arrested three accused who got Rs 8 lakh cash and a check of Rs 2,00,000/- on the promise that they would marry an ex-serviceman from Kerala. In relation to the case, Abdul Basheer (29), a resident of Bantwala; Sadhik (30), a resident of Kadaba; and another accused, Faisul, have already been arrested in Mysore in another case. Mobile phones, cash, and a cheque were seized from the arrested accused. Another accused, Amir, is absconding.

According to the police report, -On November 26, John Mathew, a 64-year-old ex-serviceman resident of Ernakulam district of Kerala, was called to a homestay in Madikeri, where he showed a woman and asked him to marry her. Later in the evening, the accused showed the wedding photo of the two to John and blackmailed him, taking a total of eight lakhs in cash and a check of Rs. 2 lakhs, and the accused escaped. Later, an operation was conducted based on the complaint given to the police by John Mathew, and the accused were traced, and cash, three mobile phones, and a check were seized from them.

Madikeri, Deputy Superintendent of Police B Jagadish, led the operations along with Circle Inspector Anup Madappa, DCRB, Inspector IP Medappa, and City Station Officer Lokesh.