Kodagu varsity creates record by declaring first-semester exam results in 24 hrs

Madikeri: The assessment of first-semester examination papers for BA, BCom, BBA, BCA, and BSc first-year students enrolled in the academic year 2023-24 at Kodagu University units and affiliated colleges has been successfully concluded. The results for BCom, BBA, BCA, and BSc degrees were officially announced on March 5. Additionally, the results for BA degree programs are set to be declared shortly in the subsequent phase, as confirmed by university.

Commencing on January 25, the first-semester examinations for first-year undergraduate students of Kodagu University spanned until March 4, culminating with the completion of the BA degree examination. An evaluation centre, meticulously organized at FMKMC College, Madikeri, facilitated the systematic assessment process. Subject-wise evaluators from various undergraduate colleges across the district actively participated and efficiently executed the evaluation tasks.

The entire process pertaining to the first-semester examinations of first-year undergraduate students was meticulously managed through the Integrated University and College Management System (UUCMS). As a result, undergraduate students can conveniently access their examination results via the Kodagu University website kuk.karnataka.gov.in using their student registration numbers. Notably, Kodagu University takes pride in being the first university in the state to announce the results for the first semester of the academic year 2023-2024. Reflecting on the genesis and progress of Kodagu University, Chancellor Prof. Ashoka Sam Alura provided insights into the university's establishment and evolution. Established by the Government of Karnataka in Kodagu during the academic year 2022-23, Kodagu University was officially inaugurated on April 28, 2023. Chancellor (Evaluation) Dr. Seinappa emphasized the swift commencement of the evaluation process, ensuring that students graduating from the university encounter no hindrances in pursuing higher studies or securing employment opportunities in the future. Aligning with the UGC directive stipulating the announcement of results within 20 days post-examination completion, Kodagu University has admirably succeeded in releasing the first-phase results within a single day of examinations. At the event, the coordinator of Kodagu University's graduation examinations, Prof. Ravi Shankar, Examination Supervisor Prof. Raghav, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Shailasree, and the UUCMS team of Kodagu University were also present, underscoring the collaborative efforts driving the university's academic processes forward.