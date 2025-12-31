Kogilu layout demolition: Satellite images contradict residents’ claims of 25-year habitation

Bengaluru: The demolition of houses in Kogilu Layout near Yelahanka has taken a new turn, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) countering residents’ claims of long-term habitation by releasing satellite images that allegedly disprove their assertions.

According to GBA officials, satellite imagery clearly shows that there were no residential structures in the area prior to 2016. This directly contradicts claims made by several residents, who have insisted that they had been living in the locality for over 25 years. The authority said the images were released to bring clarity and transparency to the controversy surrounding the demolition drive.

The issue gained further traction during a site visit by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, when a resident identified as Wasim stated that he had paid between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh to construct his house. This revelation prompted serious concerns about possible illegal transactions and organised encroachment. Taking note of the allegation, Shivakumar assured residents that a thorough investigation would be conducted to ascertain the facts.

A dispute has also emerged over whether demolition notices were issued. Shivakumar stated that notices had been served by the GBA prior to the clearance operation. However, Wasim denied receiving any such notice, claiming that the residents had no official address and therefore could not have been served notices.

He maintained that locals had helped him construct the house and that he had only paid labour charges, asserting that he had not cheated anyone.

Meanwhile, Syed Khader Basha, representing the Fakir community, claimed that around 70 houses existed in the area and that most belonged to members of his community. He further alleged that Dalit and Christian families had also been residing there for nearly 30 years, adding a social dimension to the dispute.

In the aftermath of the demolition, officials from the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation (RGHC) visited the site to collect details from the affected families. Many residents have expressed hope that the government will provide alternative housing.

A senior RGHC official said the state government has directed the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the Revenue Department to jointly conduct a detailed survey. The official added that land records and GPS coordinates of the site would be verified within two days, after which a decision on rehabilitation and eligibility

would be taken.