Koppal nursing college takes mother's mangalsutra, earrings for issuing TC to student

Koppal: In a shocking case of insensitivity, a private nursing college in Gangavati, Koppal district, allegedly demanded gold ornaments from a poor family in exchange for issuing a Transfer Certificate (TC) to a student. The incident, which unfolded at BBC Nursing College, has triggered widespread public outrage.

Kaveri Valikar, a resident of Muslapur village in Kanakagiri taluk, had taken admission for B.Sc. Nursing at BBC Nursing College. At the time of admission, her parents paid ₹10,000 and promised to clear the remaining ₹90,000 later. Recently, Kaveri secured a seat at the government nursing college in Gadag, and her family requested a TC from BBC Nursing College to facilitate her transfer.

However, according to the family, college chairman Dr. C.B. Chinival refused to issue the certificate unless the pending fees were paid. When the family explained their poor financial condition, he allegedly told them to pledge their gold instead. Under pressure, Kaveri's mother handed over her mangalsutra and gold earrings to obtain her daughter's TC and mark sheets.

Speaking to reporters in tears, Renukamma, Kaveri's mother, said "They told me, only if you give gold we will give the TC and marks card. We had no money. For my daughter's future, I removed my mangalsutra and earrings and gave them. Only then did they issue the documents,"she said.

Her husband, Hanumanthappa, expressed similar pain "We are daily-wage workers. We begged them to issue the TC, but they refused without money. Finally, they demanded gold. Only after my wife gave her ornaments did they return the documents. For over an hour they kept the gold. Later, realizing their mistake, they returned it," he said.

Once the matter came to light, the incident sparked strong condemnation from the public. Locals accused the college management of showing "no humanity" and exploiting the helplessness of a poor family. Facing growing backlash, the management eventually returned the gold ornaments and tendered an apology. The family confirmed that Dr. Chinival later apologized and handed back the ornaments.

This shocking incident has once again highlighted how financial pressures in private educational institutions are pushing vulnerable families into distress. For many, it has raised urgent questions on ethics in education and the need for stricter regulation of private colleges.