Kourava Actor And Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil Coronavirus Positive

It looks like coronavirus is not going to end anytime soon. Earlier, it was reported that senior citizens and kids were more vulnerable to the infection. Now, it appears there is no age group as such for you to contract the COVID infection. But what's heartening is that the recovery rate in India is much higher when compared to other countries.



Now, in the recent past, politicians and cine celebrities too have been tested positive for the coronavirus. While doctors say this is the effect of unlock situation in Karnataka and other states where lockdown has been removed, experts have opined that the infection rate is only going to rise in the coming days.

Remember we told you senior actress and Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh had been diagnosed with covid positive. She went into home quarantine and also revealed that she had recovered. Then it was Sandalwood hero Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana followed by Kollywood hero Arjun's daughter Aishwarya Sarja. Fortunately, all the three recovered and are now giving tips on prevention of virus.

The latest we hear is that another senior Kannada actor is down with COVID19. As per latest reports, minister BC Patil of Kourava fame has tweeted that most of his family members including his wife, son-in-law, and three other members of his family have been affected by Coronavirus. He has stated that there is no need to panic as he is confident of coming out of the Corona clutches. Five people who accompanied him during his visit to Koppala district have also tested positive for the virus. " I am self-quarantined now and I request whoever had met me to get themselves tested. Let the blessings and wishes continue on me" he added