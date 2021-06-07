KPCC to chip in, expand free vaccination drive: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar propounded on Monday that frontal wings including Kisan Congress, INTUC, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress and student wing NSUI have been mobilised to contribute and expand party's free vaccination drive in the state. Shivakumar held marathon meetings with prominent leaders of Karnataka units of Kisan Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress, Indian Youth Congress, All India Mahila Congress and National Student Union of India to organise them and contribute to party's Covid relief campaign.



"I have met the leaders from frontal organisations and appealed them to gear-up our cadre to help people in these devastating times. The BJP government has been unresponsive and indifferent towards people who have been left to fend for themselves," Shivakumar said talking to reporters in Bengaluru.

The KPCC chief launched three Covid dedicated ambulances fitted with oxygen concentrators under Sanjeevani drive today and distributed ration kits more than five hundred Covid affected families.

Karnataka Congress is already plying more than 172 Covid dedicated ambulances under Congress Cares campaign in the state. "We have already launched a drive to vaccinate 3 lakh people. Congress workers and leaders are procuring vaccines with their personal money to vaccinate people. We are organizing camps in villages and Talukas to reach out to every section of the society," the KPCC chief said.

"The BJP MPs and MLAs are pocketing Rs 700 per dose. They are looting and plundering the state while Congressmen are going beyond possibilities to facilitate people," Shivakumar said expressing confidence that people are reposing trust in the party as they know it is the Congress party who cares for them and concerned about their well-being.

The KPCC chief also requested BJP government to allow Congress party to procure the vaccines of Rs 100 crore and vaccinate every person in Karnataka for free. The Karnataka Congress will contribute Rs 10 crore from its coffers while 90 crore will be mobilized through MPLAD & MLA-LAD funds of the sitting legislators.