Krishna Janmasthan will be a reality too- Pejavar swami

Udupi: Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Matha, Udupi, announced that a temple dedicated to Lord Krishna will be constructed in Mathura with the support of the public.

During the celebration of his 60th birthday in Udupi on Saturday, where he received public felicitation, the Seer, also a trustee of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust, drew parallels to the devotees' support for the Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He expressed confidence that, similarly, people will unite to bring the Krishna Temple in Mathura to fruition. "Let us stand united and witness the events that lie ahead," he remarked, alluding to the recent approval by the Allahabad High Court for a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque premises adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. The court scheduled the next hearing for December 18 to finalize the modalities.

The Swamiji emphasized the need for unity in supporting the cause of the Krishna Temple, stating that the court's permission for the survey should galvanize collective efforts. He went on to mention that the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is not the end of the responsibility for the people of India. Advocating for the true practice of Hinduism, he urged followers to emulate the character of Lord Rama. According to him, if all Hindus adopt the virtues of Lord Rama, the establishment of 'Rama Rajya' (a virtuous state) will naturally come to fruition. He stressed the importance of parents teaching their children to lead a virtuous life, equating love for one's nation with the worship of Lord Rama. Additionally, he underscored the enduring strength that the Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya should maintain for an infinite period.