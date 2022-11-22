KSRTC adds 20 new Bolero jeeps to its fleet

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Chairman, M Chandrappa, on Monday flagged off 20 new jeeps to KSRTC Accident Relief and other related activities.

Speaking to the employees, KSRTC Chairman, Chandrappa said that these Jeeps are essential in order to reach the accident site quickly and provide adequate medical facilities to the injured on time. Further informed that, the vehicles will be used for alerting and warning the driving staff about the accident prone spots within the Division and for Investigative and line checking work.

KSRTC Managing Director, V Anbukkumar said that the Jeeps are added from the Accident Relief Fund, with the prime focus on passengers and the Driving staff. He said, Corporation is taking many preventive measures and in case of an accident, priority is to provide emergency relief. Hence, these Jeeps would operate 24x7 in the 16 divisions of the corporation. Further he reiterated that more emphasis is being given to labour welfare measures in the corporation. During the ceremony, Dr. Naveen Bhat Y, Director (Personnel and Vigilance) and Senior officers of the Corporation were present.