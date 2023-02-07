KSRTC felicitates driver's son for his sports achievements

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) honoured a KSRTC drivers son, Sakshat for his achievement in sports. He was honoured with a letter of appreciation and a memento at its Head office on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director, Anbu K Kumar said that the achievement of employees children of the corporation is indeed a matter of delight and pride. He is elated to know that today's children are very much interested in the field of sports. Sports teaches discipline, control and competitive spirit. He hoped that Sakshat's continuous practice and hard work would bring glory to the state and the country and represent the country in the next Olympics and would bring a medal for the nation.

The present team captain of Karnataka State Netball Team, H S Sakshat is the son of Shankar HT Driver, Chikmagalur Depot and Seema D B. Recently he has been presented with Ekalavya Award- 2021 by Governor and Chief Minister of Karnataka for his outstanding performance in sports. The Award includes a memento and a cash of Rs 2 lakh.

Sakshat has participated five times in Handball and three times in Netball Nationals. He is selected for the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Netball Championship. During the felicitation ceremony, Prashant Kumar Mishra, Director (Personnel and Vigilance), Heads of Department, Divisional Controller, Labour Welfare Officer and Depot Manager of Chikmagalur Division were present.