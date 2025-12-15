KSRTC launches accident emergency response vehicles

Bengaluru: Ina major step towards enhancing passenger safety and ensuring uninterrupted bus services, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched a new initiative titled ‘KSRTC Accident Emergency Response Vehicles’. The specialised service was formally inaugurated by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy at the KSRTC Central Office in Shantinagar on Sunday.

The initiative aims to provide swift assistance to KSRTC buses involved in accidents or those stranded due to technical failures while operating on highways and major routes.

The emergency response vehicles are designed to reach accident sites quickly with the necessary equipment and trained technical personnel, thereby reducing delays, ensuring safety of passengers and minimising traffic congestion.

In the first phase, two accident emergency response vehicles have been deployed at Bengaluru and Mysuru centres. These vehicles will cater not only to city limits but also to surrounding regions including Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Mandya. Officials said the vehicles will be on standby to respond to emergencies involving KSRTC buses operating on both intra-state and inter-state routes.

Explaining the need for the initiative, Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that buses departing from major terminals such as Kempegowda Bus Station and Mysuru Road Bus Terminal often face unforeseen technical issues on busy roads, leading to traffic bottlenecks and inconvenience to commuters. “With these emergency response vehicles, technicians carrying essential spare parts and tools can be rushed to the spot immediately to repair the bus or shift it safely,” he said.

Apart from technical assistance, the vehicles will also play a crucial role during accidents by providing immediate support to drivers and conductors and helping transport injured passengers to nearby hospitals without delay. The minister said this would significantly improve response time during emergencies and help save lives.

Each emergency response vehicle has been developed at a cost of Rs 7.22 lakh.

The state government plans to expand the project, with 10 more such vehicles expected to be inducted into service by the end of January 2026.

These vehicles will be deployed in a phased manner across other districts to ensure statewide coverage.

Senior officials from KSRTC, BMTC, North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation attended the launch event.

The initiative has been welcomed by commuters and transport experts, who see it as a proactive move to modernise public transport services and improve road safety standards in Karnataka. With this step, KSRTC aims to set a benchmark in emergency preparedness, reinforcing its commitment to passenger welfare and efficient public transport operations across the state.