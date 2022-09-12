KSRTC staff to get salary on the first of every month: MD Anbu Kumar

Bengaluru: KSRTC has decided to pay all employees on the first day of every month. This new system will come into effect from October. Estimated attendance from 20th to 30th of every month is considered for preparation of pay bills.

Hence, during this period employees must attend duty without unauthorized absence and without taking leave (except for urgent reasons). KSRTC Managing Director V Anbu Kumar said that this will make it possible to get full salary. Due to the worsening financial situation during the covid period, the salary was not paid on time.

The Corporation has took an initiative on disbursement of salary to KSRTC employees on first of every month from October 2022 onwards. KSRTC has been able to provide efficient transport facilities to travelling public with its dedication and efficient work force. Corporation is bringing many reforms and changes in it's operational parameters to enhance productivity.

Every month a new campaign is being introduced in KSRTC beginning with September-2022 "Cleanliness and Vehicle Maintenance" campaign. "The campaign is to achieve upkeep vehicle with zero breakdown, attending accident repair, bus body repair, Docking, FC renewal, disposal of scrap items, refurbishing of engine and assembly, immediate repairs indicated in log sheet by its drivers, planting saplings and other cleanliness activities on priority. Similarly, during the month of October-2022 to increase traffic revenue and accident free month is planned," stated KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar.

He said, KSRTC crew are the soul of the Corporation. It is our priority to respond to them and take care of their wellbeing. In this direction, KSRTC has decided to make prompt payment of salary to the employees on first of every month including drivers, conducters, technical staff beginning with October 2022.

For this initiative, period from 20th to 30th of every month, attendance would be considered on assumption basis and wage bills would be kept ready within time frame considering attendance, leave sanction order, OT bills and other necessary documents, Anbu Kumar said.

He added, 'KSRTC requests all its employees not to remain absent and avail leave (only in case of exigencies) to be entitled for full salary. I hope all will respond positively for this initiative. Even though the Corporation is undergoing severe financial constraints due to COVID, the said initiative is being implemented in view of the employees' welfare. To succeed in this effort, support of all employees solicited. The overseeing officers are responsible for disbursal of salary on first of every month in their respective division.'