Live
- Election Face Off Between Congress & BRS
- Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam: Kalpavriksha Vahanam
- Your coronary calcium scores too can predict risk for heart disease
- Countdown has started for exit of Congress govt in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi
- Emergency declared over possible eruption of Iceland volcano
- Apple to bring generative AI to iPhone 16 with iOS 18; Details
- K'taka BJP president Vijayendra meets former CM Bommai; seeks guidance
- KCR shocked over major fire mishap in Hyderabad
- Congress President Kharge Condemns Modi Government Amidst Tower Climbing Incident
- Children's Day Wishes 2023: Top Greetings, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Messages for Sharing on November 14
Just In
K'taka BJP president Vijayendra meets former CM Bommai; seeks guidance
Newly appointed Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday met former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and sought his blessings and cooperation.
Newly appointed Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday met former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and sought his blessings and cooperation.
After the meeting, Vijayendra maintained that he had sought his guidance. "Bommai was happy that the high command made a good decision and also said it had given a big boost to the party," he stated.
Vijayendra further stated, "Bommai assured that not only him, all senior leaders are going to be with him and Lok Sabha elections need to be fought unitedly."
Bommai also suggested taking up statewide tours to strengthen the party, Vijayendra maintained.
Bommai stated, "State President Vijayendra had visited my residence and wished me on the occasion of Diwali. He also discussed party organisation."
"I wished him to strengthen the party during his tenure," he stated.
Vijayendra will meet former CM S.M. Krishna and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda during the day.