K’taka CM Siddaramaiah seeks extension of Vande Bharat train to Belagavi

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written a letter to the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking extension of the Vande Bharat express train services from Bengaluru to Hubbali-Dharwad up to the bordering city of Belagavi.

CM Siddaramaiah stated in the letter, “The union government commenced its Vande Bharat Express train service between Bengaluru and Hubballi- Dharwad, the second Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka on June 27, 2023. It has brought a paradigm shift in the connectivity of the region between Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere with Bengaluru. Belagavi is a significant vantage point for industrialists, students and tourists."

He added that Belagavi is an economically vibrant district harbouring sugar aluminium and major industries and also a support base for automobile and aerospace Industries apart from several small and medium industries.

It is a tourist destination with a rich cultural and historical background, he said, adding "I request you to extend the Bengaluru to Hubli- Dharwad Vande Bharat train service to Belagavi city. This will significantly boost the connectivity between the states of Karnataka Goa and Maharashtra," the letter read.