K'taka CM's economic advisor raises voice against sand mafia, urges action

Bengaluru: Chief Minister's Economic Advisor and senior MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy has raised his voice against the sand mafia in Karnataka and urged CM Siddaramaiah to take immediate action.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Rayareddy appealed for serious consideration of the issue and urged the government to take concrete steps to prevent the ongoing loss of revenue in Koppal district.

The development is likely to trigger controversy in the state.

Rayareddy pointed out that Koppal district has over 85 kilometres of the Tunga Bhadra riverbank, where a large quantity of loose sand is naturally available throughout the year. Every day, around 100 to 150 truckloads of this loose sand are being illegally transported to Gadag, Ballari, Hubballi, Dharwad, Chitradurga, and Bengaluru without proper documentation or permits.

He emphasized that this illegal transportation is causing a significant loss of revenue to the state government in the form of uncollected royalties.

The public has raised concerns about a nexus between officials from the Department of Mines and Geology and local authorities, alleging widespread corruption. Rayareddy claimed that a sand mafia gang consisting of more than 200 individuals is operating in Koppal district, and the rampant corruption among department officials is a matter of public discussion.

He warned that such developments are tarnishing the image of the state government. In light of this, he demanded an immediate halt to the illegal transportation of loose sand and jelly stones.

Rayareddy also called on the Chief Minister to transfer corrupt officials from the Department of Mines and Geology in Koppal district.

He specifically named Senior Geologist Puspalata S. Kavaluru, who has been serving in Koppal for the past five months, alleging that she is working under the influence of junior officers and lacks knowledge of ground realities. He claimed that reports suggest she is involved in illegal mining activities through her relatives. In this context, he demanded her transfer to another district.

Similarly, he accused officer Sukanya Hosamani, who has been posted in Koppal for the past five years, of engaging in corrupt practices. CCTV footage and media reports have reportedly surfaced, further substantiating the allegations.

Rayareddy stated that this situation is a major embarrassment for the state government and urged it to send a strong message by initiating strict action.